Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy

Prince Charles and William worried Andrew's legal crisis may overshadow Queen's Platinum Jubilee



There are reports that the prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have privately expressed concern over the handling of Prince Andrew’s latest legal crisis as it emerged it could overshadow the monarch’s historic Platinum Jubilee.



A media outlet understands that the senior royals have doubts about the way such serious allegations have been dealt with by the Duke of York and his legal team.

It seems to be worth considering that days after Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s attorney in the US began civil proceedings accusing Andrew of ‘rape in the first degree’, sexual battery and sexual abuse, there has been no reaction from the 61-year-old royal's camp.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and strongly maintained his innocence. However, Prince Charles and William both reportedly fear the scandal could damage the reputation of the monarchy.