entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Prince Charles and William fear Andrews scandal may damage reputation of monarchy

Prince Charles and William worried Andrew's legal crisis may overshadow Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Senior royals, including Prince Charles and Prince William, are reportedly worried Prince Andrew's legal crisis may overshadow Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

There are reports that the prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have privately expressed concern over the handling of Prince Andrew’s latest legal crisis as it emerged it could overshadow the monarch’s historic Platinum Jubilee.

A media outlet understands that the senior royals have doubts about the way such serious allegations have been dealt with by the Duke of York and  his legal team.

It seems to be worth considering that days after Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s attorney in the US began civil proceedings accusing Andrew of ‘rape in the first degree’, sexual battery and sexual abuse, there has been no reaction from the 61-year-old royal's camp.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and strongly maintained his innocence. However, Prince Charles and William both reportedly fear the scandal could damage the reputation of the monarchy.

