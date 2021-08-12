What did PTI's Shahbaz Gill say about Maryam Nawaz not attending her son's London wedding?

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill (left) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Photos: Geo.tv/ file

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Relations Dr Shahbaz Gill believes PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is in a habit of misrepresenting facts and is continuing to doing so even on the occasion of her son's upcoming wedding in London.



Dr Gill said this Wednesday after Maryam shared the invitation card of her son Junaid Safdar's wedding on Twitter with a message saying she will not be attending the event because her name is on the Exit Control List.

Reacting to Maryam tweet, Dr Gill wrote, "It is your habit to misrepresent [facts] which you have continued even at your son's wedding". He asked the PML-N leader to tell people "the truth" about her properties.

Dr Gill said that this is not all. He said Maryam submitted fake documents in the Calibri font in court on which she was punished and now she cannot go to London.



The wedding of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, has been fixed with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif.



The wedding is set to take place in two weeks time in London.



Sources told Geo News that both parents, Maryam, as well as Captain (retd) Safdar, will not be attending the wedding. They will not request the Pakistani government to allow them to travel to London for the wedding, the sources said.

Maryam, in a tweet, had said that the nikah will take place on August 22.



"Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL," she wrote, as she shared an image of the invitation card.

"I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won't be able to share my son's happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah," she added.