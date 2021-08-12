Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate

Terry Crews said he wasn’t one of the people against bathing in Hollywood

American actor Terry Crews has given his hit take on the bathing debate that has enveloped Hollywood.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 53, said he wasn’t one of the people against bathing in Hollywood, as he, like his pal Dwayne Johnson, showers thrice a day

In a chat with Access Hollywood, the actor confessed he “spends so much time sweating.”

"I took three today. Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne [Johnson] are right. I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here. And then I took one in between acts."

“I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating," he added.

"First of all, if you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower. But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain't nice. My wife is like, 'Babe, babe, babe.' I'm Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I've got to get clean,” he said.