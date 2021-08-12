KPL 2021: Watch Haider Ali take impressive catch against Rawalakot Hawks

Young sensation Haider Ali takes a catch of Sahibzada Farhan at Muzaffarabad, on August 12, 2021. — Twitter

MUZAFFARABAD: Young sensation Haider Ali on Thursday took an impressive catch as his team, Overseas Warriors, beat Rawalakot Hawks by seven wickets in the 13th match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The Hawks set a 145-run target, but after a delay due to rain, it was revised, and the Warriors easily secured a seven-wicket win over the Hussain Talat-led side.

Haider Ali took a brilliant catch of Sahibzada Farhan (21) and sent the wicketkeeper back to the pavilion.

Take a look at the catch:



