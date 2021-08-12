 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

KPL 2021: Watch Haider Ali take impressive catch against Rawalakot Hawks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Young sensation Haider Ali takes a catch of  Sahibzada Farhan at Muzaffarabad, on August 12, 2021. — Twitter
Young sensation Haider Ali takes a catch of  Sahibzada Farhan at Muzaffarabad, on August 12, 2021. — Twitter

MUZAFFARABAD: Young sensation Haider Ali on Thursday took an impressive catch as his team, Overseas Warriors, beat Rawalakot Hawks by seven wickets in the 13th match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The  Hawks set a 145-run target, but after a delay due to rain, it was revised, and the Warriors easily secured a seven-wicket win over the Hussain Talat-led side.

Haider Ali took a brilliant catch of Sahibzada Farhan (21) and sent the wicketkeeper back to the pavilion.

Take a look at the catch:


More From Sports:

Pakistan's Asif Ali joins Caribbean Premier League franchise

Pakistan's Asif Ali joins Caribbean Premier League franchise
KPL: Pakistani 'Malinga' Zaman Khan continues to impress with the ball

KPL: Pakistani 'Malinga' Zaman Khan continues to impress with the ball
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem returns home to a hero's welcome

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem returns home to a hero's welcome
Arshad Nadeem shares video message for fans via actual Twitter account

Arshad Nadeem shares video message for fans via actual Twitter account
Watch live stream: Kotli Lions Vs Mirpur Royals

Watch live stream: Kotli Lions Vs Mirpur Royals
Watch: Mirpur Royals smash Kotli Lions bowlers during KPL 2021 powerplay

Watch: Mirpur Royals smash Kotli Lions bowlers during KPL 2021 powerplay
Pak vs WI: Pakistan players aim to improve Test rankings

Pak vs WI: Pakistan players aim to improve Test rankings
Pak vs WI: Head-to-head team comparison ahead of Test series

Pak vs WI: Head-to-head team comparison ahead of Test series
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam announces 19-player squad for Test series against West Indies

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam announces 19-player squad for Test series against West Indies
England, India lose WTC points for slow over-rate in Nottingham test

England, India lose WTC points for slow over-rate in Nottingham test
'Do not leave us in chaos': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's plea to world leaders

'Do not leave us in chaos': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's plea to world leaders
Watch: Zeeshan Ashraf score's first ever century of KPL 2021

Watch: Zeeshan Ashraf score's first ever century of KPL 2021

Latest

view all