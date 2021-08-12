 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
The scoop into Kylie Jenner's 24th birthday bash: source

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Sources recently stepped forward to give fans the inside scoop on Kylie Jenner’s birthday brunch.

The source sat down with People magazine and was quoted saying that Jenner “had a small birthday celebration with her family and very close friends.”

Not only that, “It was catered and she got to enjoy her favorite brunch foods and treats. It was a great day for her.”

Exclusive guests featured at the event included Jenner’s siblings, Kendall, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Rob.

Even Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker and Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou joined in the celebrations.

Kylie also featured a number of glimpses on Instagram Stories and kept fans in the loop with live updates.

Some fun birthday activities Kylie included into her celebration included a painting class with decked out paints and tools.

Even the table was set to impress and featured personalized placement cards, candles and string lights.

