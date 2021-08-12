 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal image under threat

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sussex brand is underthreat of being snubbed by Hollywood’s inner circle.

This claim has been brought forward by GB News presenter Patrick Christys.

He was quoted saying, "When you swap a real, longstanding iconic institution like the Royal Family for the neon-lit faux vegan fakery of LA, don't be surprised that your friends are pretty fake as well.”

“Meghan and Harry as a brand can only survive if they remain popular with their Hollywood pals and the Obama snub is a sign that surprise, surprise their shallow friendships might not stand the test of time.”

“As a rule, if you have to import celebrities like George Clooney to come to your own wedding, don't be surprised if those friendships turn out to be nothing more than skin deep.”

“Time will tell whether Harry lives to regret his decision but there are some facts to remember; class is permanent but everything in Hollywood is temporary. William and Kate are class personified. I have a feeling Wills and Kate will win this one.”

More From Entertainment:

An inside scoop into Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday bash: Insider

An inside scoop into Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday bash: Insider
Prince Andrew ‘not above the law’: report

Prince Andrew ‘not above the law’: report
Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV

Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV
Halle Berry continues ‘Bruised’ shoot with cracked ribs

Halle Berry continues ‘Bruised’ shoot with cracked ribs
Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala

Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala
Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music

Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music
Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot

Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot
MGK drops his new music video featuring Travis Barker

MGK drops his new music video featuring Travis Barker
Kim Kardashian touches on pregnancy body shaming woes: ‘It was nasty’

Kim Kardashian touches on pregnancy body shaming woes: ‘It was nasty’
'Keeping shining': Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday

'Keeping shining': Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday

Seungri, former K-pop star, jailed for three years

Seungri, former K-pop star, jailed for three years
Robin William’s son Zak pens loving death tribute: ‘You lived to help others’

Robin William’s son Zak pens loving death tribute: ‘You lived to help others’

Latest

view all