entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew under fire for ‘stonewalling’ assault victim Virginia Roberts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Prince Andrew has officially been charged with rape allegations by his victim Virginia Roberts after stonewalling her for five years prior.

The claim has been released by Ms. Roberts’ lawyer David Boies and during his interview with Sky News he claimed, “We've reached out to Prince Andrew's legal team, a number of times over the last five years.”

“We've made an attempt to engage with him to give him an opportunity to tell his side of the story, to provide any explanation or context, that he might have for his actions to try to resolve this without the necessity of litigation. Every such effort has been rebuffed.”

He also went on to add, “They have totally stonewalled us just like they've stonewalled the criminal prosecutors in the United States.”

