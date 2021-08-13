 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard explain ‘transformed’ parenting tactics for lockdown

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the transitional change their parenting approach has taken ever since lockdown ensued.

The stars got candid during their interview with the Today Show and Bell was the first to chime in and explain, “for some reason our family has learned to cooperate in a small space rather than a large space.”

“[I believe] you make different choices when you can’t escape, you choose wisely I feel like. We got along great, the girls barely fought.”

At this point Shepard also added, “I think we’ve got a lot of little compartments…” at that point one of their kids interrupted their interview and the couple erupted into a frenzy trying to shield them away from the public eye.

Check it out below: 


