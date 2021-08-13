 
Cameron Diaz reveals why quit acting at the peak of her career

The actress said she realised after turning 40 that there were 'so many parts of my life that I wasn't touching'

Cameron Diaz laid bare the reason behind her exit from Hollywood. In a candid chat with Kevin Hart on his Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, on Thursday, the star said she wanted to make her life easier to manage. 

"Why did Cameron Diaz step away from the world of acting?" Hart, 42, asked her. "What is it that motivated you to stop?"

Diaz responded, "When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time," other parts of you have "to sort of be handed off to other people."

The actress went on to add that she realised after turning 40 that there were "so many parts of my life ... that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing."

"It's fun to do, I love it. I love acting," she said, adding later in the conversation that she wanted to incorporate more simplicity into her every day.

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she explained. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself." After the change, Diaz told Hart, "I feel whole."

After she quit, Diaz started focusing on the aspects in her life she previously wasn't paying attention to, like meeting husband Benji and welcoming their daughter, Raddix. 

