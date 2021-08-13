Paris Hilton ecstatic over Britney Spears' major conservatorship win

Paris Hilton is ecstatic that Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has decided to step down from running her conservatorship.

Taking to Twitter, the Cooking with Paris star wrote: "It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free."

The heiress added, "Sending so much love!".

Earlier it was reported that Jamie agreed to step down in light of the Toxic singer's plea to have him removed.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court," according to the legal documents.

"In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears."