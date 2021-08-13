Chrissy Teigen dedicates new cookbook to late son Jack

 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Friday Aug 13, 2021

Chrissy Teigen has left a memory of her late son Jack in her comeback Cravings cookbook.

In a page of her cookbook, she captioned the page "To Jack" in honour of her late son who she lost during a miscarriage.

She took to Instagram to reveal that she was releasing her third cookbook Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love.

Earlier last month the model took to social media to thank fans for their sympathetic notes about her pregnancy loss.

"You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know that we got all of them. All of them. I’m gonna read them all, OK? I love you guys," she said. 

Take a look:

