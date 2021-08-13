 
Watch: 'Professor' Hafeez teaches Mirpur Royals a lesson with blistering 100

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Mohammad Hafeez raises the bat after scoring a century. Photo: Twitter/@TalhaRashid04
Mohammad Hafeez raises the bat after scoring a century. Photo: Twitter/@TalhaRashid04

Muzaffarabad Tigers skipper Mohammad Hafeez went berserk on the opposing team today (Friday), smashing a blistering century to put his team in the driving seat during their clash with Mirpur Royals. 

Promoting himself to the very top of the batting order as an opener, the right-handed batsman lashed out at Mirpur Royals' bowlers right from the first ball. 

Hafeez made short work of the Mirpur bowlers, smashing nine 6s and five 4s during his innings. After taking a single, the batsman became only the second player in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) to score in triple figures. 

Hafeez had expressed his happiness over the inclusion of local talent in cricket from Kashmir, adding that they will benefit and learn new skills by sharing the dressing room with international cricketers.

"Two Kashmiris are part of the playing XI in our squad," he had said. "This will immensely benefit the local talent here."

Hafeez had backed the Kashmiri cricketers, saying that he wanted them to perform big for the country so that their talent can be showcased to the entire world.

