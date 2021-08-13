 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Friday Aug 13, 2021

'She’s changed, she’s not the daughter I knew,' said Thomas Markle about Meghan 

Thomas Markle bashed Prince Harry for making his daughter, Meghan Markle's behaviour change. 

In a new interview, Thomas said, "She’s changed, she’s not the daughter I knew. My daughter was a much more loving person than she is now."

GB News’ Dan Wootton then asked the retired lighting director about Meghan’s future plans, claiming, "A lot of people who I’ve spoken to in recent years who know Meghan very well says (sic) that she harbours an ambition to become the US President."

The 77-year-old said his daughter has no ambitions to run for the White House. 

"I think that’s a joke. From beginning to end, I think it’s a complete joke. I don’t think she has any ambition to be mayor. I don’t think she has any ambition to be a governor or president," he revealed. 

"I don’t think that’s in her mind at all. If someone’s saying that that might be cute, but, you know, Oprah [Winfrey] would push her out of the way anyway, if that came up," he concluded. 

