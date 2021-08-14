 
Eminem‘s child Stevie Laine surprises world with a big announcement

Eminem‘s adopted child Stevie Laine has left everyone in surprise as the 19-year-old come out as non-binary on TikTok.

Stevie announced their name Stevie and their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” before adding the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.

Marshall Bruce Mathers, known professionally as Eminem, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex-wife Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother. 

In the clip, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.

The video is captioned with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”

Kim Scott gave birth to Stevie six months after divorcing Eminem in 2001. They married again in January 2006, but divorced in April of the same year.

