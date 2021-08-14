Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'

Damon told Extra he is extremely happy about Affleck and wants nothing but him to be happy

Matt Damon came forth expressed his thoughts about close friend Ben Affleck rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez.



While promoting his movie Stillwater, Damon was asked what he feels about the reuniting after 17 years.

“Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.



Earlier, Damon told Extra he is extremely happy about Affleck and wants nothing but him to be happy.

“They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now," the actor shared before adding, he was “just so happy” for Ben amid his rekindled romance with his ex-fiance.

“He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them," Damon continued.