Shaniera Akram gushes over 'stronger than ever' bond with Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram's wife, Shaniera Akram, has penned an emotional note for her husband on their eighth wedding anniversary.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the avid social media user cherished her 'stronger than anything' bond with a monochrome photo.

"8 years together and 10 months away! Love you and miss you more than anything today! Life this year has taught me we can get through anything because our foundations are strong, stronger than anything I could have asked for. Happy anniversary my love @wasimakramliveofficial can’t wait to see you soon," she captioned alongside the photo of herself embracing her cricketer husband.

The couple's friends and fans also dropped best wishes for the duo.

"Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple inside out," wrote one Instagram user.

Another added, "Happy anniversary beautiful people. Hope you see Was soon my love xx."

