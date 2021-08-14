 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
T20 World Cup: ICC asks participating nations to submit players’ list by Sep 10

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

ICC logo.
  • ICC has set September 10 as the deadline for the participating nations to submit their squads’ final list.
  • Participating teams are allowed to bring 15 players and 8 support staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
  • The tournament will be played from October 17 to November 14 in UAE and Oman.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set September 10 as the deadline for the participating nations to submit their squads’ final list.

According to sources privy to the development, ICC has asked all the concerned boards to submit their final lists of players and officials by September 10.

Participating teams are allowed to bring 15 players and 8 support staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. 

ICC confirms UAE, Oman will host T20 World Cup

This year's Twenty20 World Cup — originally scheduled in India — will be staged from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.   

"The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE," the ICC had said in a statement.

"Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they'll join the eight automatic qualifiers."

The matches in the UAE will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, while the Oman Cricket Academy Ground is the fourth venue.

