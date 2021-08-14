Prince Charles ‘wants Prince Andrew to address’ assault claims

Prince Charles reportedly ‘wants Prince Andrew to address’ the public and answer brooding questions over his alleged involvement in assault and rape.



This news has been brought forward by a source close to royal editor Russell Myers.

During the insider’ interview with The Mirror, they started off by dubbing this silence as a “major sticking point”.

Hence Prince Charles is “determined to ensure brother Andrew responds” to any and all overflowing allegations made against him.

“There is no official summit planned as yet, but what is certain is that the Prince of Wales wishes that the Duke urgently address the situation.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew is currently stuck in a legal stalemate after getting accused of “rape in the first degree” as well as the “intentional” cause of emotional distress for a young woman.