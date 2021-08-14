Pak vs WI: Pakistan cricket team safe as earthquake hits Jamaica

Saturday Aug 14, 2021
The Pakistani squad is safe and no one from the team has been injured as a result of the earthquake that hit Jamaica, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saturday.
In a tweet, the PCB said: "Thankfully, our men's side are safe and sound after this morning’s earthquake in Jamaica and are ready for the third day of the ongoing Test, which will start on time."
A 7.2-magnitude had rocked Jamaica, according to the US Geological Survey, with the epicenter being recorded in Haiti.
The Pakistan Test squad reached Jamaica earlier this week for the two-match Test series that started on Thursday.
August 12-16: 1st Test at Sabina Park
August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park