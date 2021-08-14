 
sports
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Pak vs WI: Pakistan cricket team safe as earthquake hits Jamaica

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Kraigg Brathwaite (R) of West Indies hits 4 and Mohammad Rizwan (L) of Pakistan watch during day 2 of the 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 13, 2021. -- AFP/File
  • 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Jamaica.
  • Pakistan Cricket Board says all players safe.
  • Pakistan is playing a two match Test-series against West Indies.

The Pakistani squad is safe and no one from the team has been injured as a result of the earthquake that hit Jamaica, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saturday.

In a tweet, the PCB said: "Thankfully, our men's side are safe and sound after this morning’s earthquake in Jamaica and are ready for the third day of the ongoing Test, which will start on time."

A 7.2-magnitude had rocked Jamaica, according to the US Geological Survey, with the epicenter being recorded in Haiti.

The Pakistan Test squad reached Jamaica earlier this week for the two-match Test series that started on Thursday.

Match schedule

August 12-16: 1st Test at Sabina Park

August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park

