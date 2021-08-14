 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Engin Altan returns with another Ottoman period drama 'Barbaroslar'

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Engin Altan returns with another Ottoman period series title 'Barbaros'

Pakistan's favorite Turkish actor, Engin Altan, who rose to fame with his powerful performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul, is returning to screens with another period drama.

Altan's next, titled Barbaroslar,  will unravel the unparalled history of the Muslim Navy in the Ottoman Empire. In the series, the actor will essay the titular role of Hayreddin Barbarossa, an Ottoman corsair and later admiral of the Ottoman Navy at the time of Sultan Suleyman the Magnificient.

Speaking about the project, Altan revealed the special preparation has undergone into making of the TV series.

“I read so much about the period. There are many sources about Oruc Reis and Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha. Thus, we read many sources. We have read approximately 4-5 thousand pages. Apart from reading, we also had to prepare our physical condition. I have been exercising for about 10 months," said Altan as per Turkish Celebrity News.

He continued, "My all colleagues have been exercising too. We have to be well-trained when shooting at the sea. It is a very big production. We will see a different perspective about the sea. We haven’t seen a tv series about this period yet. This will be the first. We have started a new journey that has many uncertainties but we have formed a good team. Everything goes very well."

Earlier, Altan also sparked frenzy amongst fans as he shared a teaser of the show.


Barbaroslar is helmed by Yağmur Taylan, the director who also brought Muhtesem Yuzyil (Mera Sultan) on screens. The series, that premieres in September, marks another in line with the revival of Ottomon magnanimity.


