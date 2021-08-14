 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ over Prince Harry’s claims in royal attack

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Prince Charles has reportedly been hurt deeply by Prince Harry’s royal attacks and has been feeling the brunt of it for months now.

This news has been revealed by filmmaker and True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen.

According to Fox, he was quoted saying, “I do know from people close to him that he has been very hurt over the last few months about all the revelations”

“I think it’s pretty telling that when Clarence House released their annual report in the summer, they made it very clear that they were funding Harry and [his wife] Meghan [Markle] after their departure.”

“It’s very rare that the royal households complain and explain, but they most certainly explained this time. Harry alleged that after they stepped down, they were immediately cut off financially.”

“But Clarence House turned around and basically said, ‘No, that’s not true. Harry was receiving money until the summer.’ So I think that in itself is pretty telling about how people [in the palace] feel about what’s going on.” 

