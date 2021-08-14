 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Web Desk

Dua Lipa gushes over opportunity to release song with Elton John

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Dua Lipa gushes over opportunity to release song with Elton John

Lyricist and singer Dua Lipa recently addressed the absolute honor of getting to release a brand new song alongside Elton John.

The singer got candid over it all in an official press release that has been obtained by People magazine.

In it, the singer started off by gushing over the actual opportunity and even went on to add, “Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour – a perfect combination”

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to collaborate on this track with him. I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can't wait to hear it everywhere this summer.”



