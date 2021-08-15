 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Can you guess Ariana Grande's adviser in The Voice?

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Do you call yourself an Ariana Grande fan? So, can you guess who is her adviser in the big music competition The Voice? Some fans assert it is Kristin Chenoweth.

NBC has released a video with the pixelated battle advisors and with their voices distorted. You have to use your brains to pinpoint the person. With hand in hand, the two stars are seen discussing the mystery advisor’s musical influences.

“My musical influences range starts with Dolly Parton, Carol Burnett, Madeline Kahn, it goes into Julie Andrews, it goes all the way down to where I sit right now with you, Ariana Grande,” said the 28-year-old singer.

“whooooooo do you all think my battle advisor is @nbcthevoice? i’ll give you a hint: she’s the greatest human being on earth,” Grande tweeted with the video.

While watching the clip, you will hear Ariana Grande ask the advisor, “if you could talk to one species of animal, which one would you choose?”

“I was recently at the zoo, and for some reason, the cockatoo responded to me, so it would be the cockatoo.”

Some of the American pop singer's fans expressed their guess for American pop icon Taylor Swift, while a commenter said, “It’s Kristin Chenoweth!” Some also went on to point out Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga.

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande have worked together in NBC’s “Hairspray Live”. Also, they’ve been on good terms with each other for well over a decade.

