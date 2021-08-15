 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan hold special 14th August celebrations for daughter Amal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan hold special 14th August celebrations for daughter Amal
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan hold special 14th August celebrations for daughter Amal

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan celebrated Independence Day with one-year-old munchkin Amal with zeal and patriotism. 

The star turned to his Instagram on August 14 and shared adorable photos with his munchkin, as the father daughter-duo together cut a cake to celebrate 74 years of Pakistan.

"Independence day celebrations," he captioned alongside his thread of photos.

Little Amal donned white kurta shalwar for the day and paired her look with two piggy tails. Muneeb on the other hand embraced daughter in an all-white outfit.

In another post, Muneeb also shared a loved-up photo with wife Aiman Khan amid the celebrations. For their night out, Muneeb pulled up a white shirt with khaki pants while Aiman slipped into a teal upper paired with grey pants.



More From Showbiz:

Ushna Shah expresses solidarity with minorities on Independence Day

Ushna Shah expresses solidarity with minorities on Independence Day
Yasir Hussain tests positive for Covid-19

Yasir Hussain tests positive for Covid-19
Alizeh Shah reflects on her definition of 'Azadi' this Independence Day

Alizeh Shah reflects on her definition of 'Azadi' this Independence Day
Kareena Kapoor does not want her sons to enter Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor does not want her sons to enter Bollywood
Engin Altan returns as Ottoman naval hero in 'Barbaroslar'

Engin Altan returns as Ottoman naval hero in 'Barbaroslar'
Mahira Khan drops telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' teaser on independence day: Watch here

Mahira Khan drops telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' teaser on independence day: Watch here
'May the flag always fly high': Celebrities mark 75th Independence Day with zeal, patriotism

'May the flag always fly high': Celebrities mark 75th Independence Day with zeal, patriotism
Hamza Ali Abbasi talks about 'extraordinary' conditions of four marriages in Islam

Hamza Ali Abbasi talks about 'extraordinary' conditions of four marriages in Islam
Shaniera Akram gushes over 'stronger than ever' bond with Wasim Akram

Shaniera Akram gushes over 'stronger than ever' bond with Wasim Akram
Usman Mukhtar on doing typecast roles: 'I am not as serious as I look'

Usman Mukhtar on doing typecast roles: 'I am not as serious as I look'
Feroze Khan crosses 5 million Instagram followers

Feroze Khan crosses 5 million Instagram followers
Rhea Kapoor, longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani getting married today

Rhea Kapoor, longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani getting married today

Latest

view all