Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan hold special 14th August celebrations for daughter Amal

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan celebrated Independence Day with one-year-old munchkin Amal with zeal and patriotism.

The star turned to his Instagram on August 14 and shared adorable photos with his munchkin, as the father daughter-duo together cut a cake to celebrate 74 years of Pakistan.

"Independence day celebrations," he captioned alongside his thread of photos.

Little Amal donned white kurta shalwar for the day and paired her look with two piggy tails. Muneeb on the other hand embraced daughter in an all-white outfit.

In another post, Muneeb also shared a loved-up photo with wife Aiman Khan amid the celebrations. For their night out, Muneeb pulled up a white shirt with khaki pants while Aiman slipped into a teal upper paired with grey pants.









