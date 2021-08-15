 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Prince Andrew ‘blindsided’ by lawsuit as each option entails ‘high-risk’

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Prince Andrew ‘blindsided’ by lawsuit as each option entails ‘high-risk’

Prince Andrew has reportedly been caught off guard with the blinding nature of the lawsuit since every option poses ‘high-risk’.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Rebecca English.

During her interview with Express, she was quoted saying, “Andrew and his legal team have been absolutely blindsided by this.”

“They did not expect Virginia Giuffre and her attorney to go down this route of a civil lawsuit and as a result, there is a lot of behind the scenes crisis of trying to work out what to do about it.

“As my colleague, Stephen Wright has explained, it is a very dangerous time for him. Every option available to them is very high-risk.”

“He could try and ignore it completely but then, of course, he risks having a court finding against him in his absence and being branded a sex abuser in America and being subject to a multi-million dollar claim against him.”

“He could come out fighting but if he does that, he's got to be prepared to have every dealing he has had with Jeffrey Epstein scrutinised, every aspect of his life opened up to the public, including even his own sexual history.”

“He could try to get it struck out but if he fails, he's back to square one so there's a lot of thinking going on in the Andrew camp at the moment.”

