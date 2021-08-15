 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

A former employee who worked for Jeffrey Epstein for a number of years is thinking of testifying against Prince Andrew in court. 

This claim has been made by Epstein’s telecommunications expert, Steve Scully.

During his interview with The Sun, he was quoted saying, “If Virginia’s lawyers call, I will definitely speak to them and I would give a deposition under oath telling them what I saw.”

“The nice thing about the truth is that it doesn’t change! There’s no question in my mind that I saw Prince Andrew and Virginia together and no question that he would remember the incident either. He should come clean.”

