Monday Aug 16 2021
Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has proved that he can achieve impossible for his love by flying for the first time since he survived a deadly aeroplane crash in 2008.

The Blink-182 drummer joined girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian onboard Kylie Jenner’s private jet on Saturday, according to reports.

Kourtney and Travis were also joined by Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, claimed TMZ which obtained photos of the pair departing the plane in Mexico's Cabo.

The flight marks the first time that Barker has flown since he suffered third-degree burns on more than half of his body after the plane he was flying in crashed in 2008, killing four people.

Following the deadly crash, Barker underwent several surgeries to treat the burns to 65 per cent of his body, with the drummer revealing on numerous occasions that he was afraid to fly again.

Barker seemingly proved to Kardashian that his all fears have disappeared since he fell into love with her.

However, in June, the father-of-two announced he may return to plane travel after more than a decade, with Barker tweeting at the time: "I might fly again."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who are enjoying dreamy moments together, seem to be serious about their romance and relationship.

