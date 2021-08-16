 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck prefers children over Jennifer Lopez on his 49th birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Ben Affleck prefers children over Jennifer Lopez on his 49th birthday

Ben Affleck celebrated his 49the birthday on Sunday (August 15) with his three children Violet, Samuel and Seraphina in Los Angeles. His ladylove Jennifer Lopez was not spotted on his big day.

Affleck had great fun with his all three children, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles . It's just dad and the young ones here. His lovebird Lopez and ex-wife Jennifer Garner were not seen with him.

Ben Affleck prefers children over Jennifer Lopez on his 49th birthday

Their fans found it very interesting to see Ben without Lopez on his most special day. The only thing the singing superstar has up on her Story on the day was a goofy solo selfie -- definitely not the same type of attention/treatment she gave herself a few weeks ago for the big 5-2, which had Ben's fingerprints all over the celebration.

Earlier, it was reported that Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez has cut all ties with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez by unfollowing him on Instagram. She also removed all photos of the retired baseball star from her page.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday

Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday
Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures

Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures
Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian
Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case

Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case
Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas
Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew
'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million

'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million
Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic

Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic
Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama

Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama
Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears

Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears
Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report
Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Latest

view all