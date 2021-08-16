Stranger Things executive producer assures fans show 'super worth the wait'

Shawn Levy, who is the executive producer of Stranger Things, gave some serious update about the highly-anticipated show's fourth season.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 53-year-old said that it would be "super worth the wait".

"We are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it," he said.

He added that the reason behind why it took so long for the episodes to produce was because of the scale of which executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer were making the show.

"Part of what's taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we've ever done...by a lot," he said.

Levy assured fans that they would be pleased with the show despite the time that it has taken to fine-tune it.

He expressed: "the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait."