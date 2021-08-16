 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Stranger Things executive producer assures fans show 'super worth the wait'

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Stranger Things executive producer assures fans show super worth the wait

Shawn Levy, who is the executive producer of Stranger Things, gave some serious update about the highly-anticipated show's fourth season.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 53-year-old said that it would be "super worth the wait".

"We are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it," he said.

He added that the reason behind why it took so long for the episodes to produce was because of the scale of which executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer were making the show.

"Part of what's taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we've ever done...by a lot," he said. 

Levy assured fans that they would be pleased with the show despite the time that it has taken to fine-tune it.

He expressed: "the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait."

More From Entertainment:

William anxious Prince Andrew's lawsuit may cause Queen 'turmoil'

William anxious Prince Andrew's lawsuit may cause Queen 'turmoil'

Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson call it quits after six months of dating

Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson call it quits after six months of dating
Ryan Reynolds reveals Free Guy to get sequel amid successful reception

Ryan Reynolds reveals Free Guy to get sequel amid successful reception
Prince Harry to meet Queen in UK as part of $100million Netflix deal

Prince Harry to meet Queen in UK as part of $100million Netflix deal
Khloé Kardashian takes Tristan Thompson back despite his cheating scandals?

Khloé Kardashian takes Tristan Thompson back despite his cheating scandals?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to announce engagement anytime now, says source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to announce engagement anytime now, says source

Jennifer Lopez makes split with Alex Rodriguez public in iconic move

Jennifer Lopez makes split with Alex Rodriguez public in iconic move

Musicians at Serbian trumpet festival play on despite pandemic

Musicians at Serbian trumpet festival play on despite pandemic
Katie Price trolled for misspelling her son Jett's name in birthday video

Katie Price trolled for misspelling her son Jett's name in birthday video
Bella Hadid reveals awkward moment of her showbiz life

Bella Hadid reveals awkward moment of her showbiz life
Prince Andrew 'finished' as active member of Royal Family amid legal war?

Prince Andrew 'finished' as active member of Royal Family amid legal war?
Ben Affleck prefers children over Jennifer Lopez on his 49th birthday

Ben Affleck prefers children over Jennifer Lopez on his 49th birthday

Latest

view all