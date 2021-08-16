 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘felt too good’ for the Common Wealth

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle US and speculated that the duo must have felt themselves to be ‘too good’ for the Common Wealth.

This observation has been made by royal historian Hugo Vickers.

During his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan could have done a fantastic job in the Commonwealth, they were both very committed to it, but it seems that wasn’t good enough for them and I don’t understand that."

“I think the most successful members of the Royal Family are those who support the Queen without competing with her and there are a number of them who do that very, very well.

“When they start competing with her and setting up rival courts and things – a bit like Diana to some extent and certainly Harry and Meghan – it doesn’t really work very well. It’s not very constructive.

