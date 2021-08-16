Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘tricky’ tight rope’ with Netflix deal

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal will end up transforming into a ‘tricky tightrope for the couple to walk’ through.



This claim has been made in a 2021 documentary titled, Secrets Of The Royal - The Markles vs. The Monarchy.

Their journalist and royal commentator Emily Andrews was quoted saying, “Effectively the money that they are being paid is because of their platform as royalty, as members of the Royal Family.”

“That’s quite tricky, people always want the most compulsive viewing and the things that are going to command the most column inches and effectively that then translates into dollars.”

Before concluding she also added, “Are those personal and intimate revelations? So, I think that will be a very tricky tightrope for the couple to walk.”