Princess Beatrice addresses ‘gift of Dyslexia’





Princess Beatrice recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her gift of Dyslexia.

The princess got candid about it all during her interview with Hello! Magazine with podcaster and writer Giovanna Fletcher.



The royal began by admitting that she feels "very lucky" to have “not one person around me ever made me feel it was a 'lesser than' scenario.”

She was also quoted saying, “It was always about moving forward, it was always about what you could do. Never about what you can't. And that's something that's really, really important to me. I find it very inspiring every day to talk about it. Because if you can just change one little idea in someone's head, then you've done a great thing.”

She also added, "Honestly, what inspired me to talk about dyslexia the way that I have, is because I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis. Even referring to it as a diagnosis I feel does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have. And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, that is impactful, I think can really help everyone."

Before concluding the royal made it clear, “If by sharing my story I can help one young person, whether they're 11 or 7 just receiving the news that they've got the gift of dyslexia, then I think you've got such a fantastic opportunity to share some of these great learnings.”