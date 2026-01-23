 
Geo News Digital Desk
January 23, 2026

Harry Styles comes full circle with ‘Together, Together’ world tour return

Girls hearthrob singer Harry Styles has officially stepped back into the spotlight, and fans barely had time to breathe before the announcements started flying. 

The pop superstar confirmed his long-awaited return to the stage with a globe-spanning residency titled 'Together, Together,' marking his first tour in three years.

London is getting a particularly sweet deal. Harry will reclaim Wembley Arena for six headline shows this June, turning the venue into a full-blown Styles spectacle across multiple nights. 

From there, he’ll criss-cross the world in 2026, hitting major cities including Amsterdam, New York, São Paulo, Melbourne and Sydney in a massive run stretching from spring through winter.

As if the tour news wasn’t enough, the singer also reignited his music era by revealing a brand new single, Aperture, set to land this Friday. 

That drop will be quickly followed by his upcoming album, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY, arriving in early March.

Joining him on the road will be an eclectic lineup of guest performers, ranging from pop legends to indie favourites, ensuring no two nights feel the same. 

