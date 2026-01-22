Meghan Trainor addresses backlash over welcoming baby via surrogate

The Grammy-winning singer is also mom to sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2

Meghan Trainor is swiftly shutting down criticism days after welcoming her third child via surrogate.

Speaking to People magazine on Wednesday, January 21, the Grammy-winning singer defended the choice after facing backlash online, calling surrogacy a “valid” and deeply meaningful path to growing her family.

“Surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family,” Trainor, 32, said. “It’s not something to whisper about or judge.” She further emphasised that “every family’s journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid.”

Trainor explained that using a gestational carrier was not her first plan, but it ultimately became the safest option for her and husband Daryl Sabara. The couple, who also share sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, spent months consulting with doctors before making the decision.

The All About That Bass hitmaker also praised her surrogate, calling her “selfless, strong and loving.”

On Tuesday, Trainor announced the arrival of baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor with hospital photos on Instagram. “Jan. 18, 2026. Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” she wrote, adding that her sons are already “over the moon in love.”