Drake takes legal battle over Kendrick Lamar track to next level

Drake officially filed an appeal on January 21 in U.S. Court of Appeals

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 23, 2026

Drake is now furious as he fighting back after a court threw out his defamation case against Universal Music Group.

The 39-year-old rapper filed an appeal officially on January 21 in U.S. Court of Appeals while showing that he isn’t ready to give up just yet on the heated high-profile lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us.

The case dramatically started in January 2025 where he said that the song hurt his reputation because it called him a “certified pedophile.”

However, Drake also argued that Universal’s promotion of that track made things even worse but now Kendrick is not part of the lawsuit.

A federal judge dismissed the case in October 2025, claiming that the lyrics were opinions, not facts.

Drake’s team disagreed to judge’s conclusion as they went on to add that the song presented its words as clear facts and that it misled fans through its marketing while causing even more damage.

For the unversed, Drake first filed a notice of appeal in November 2025, officially starting the process.

Moreover, the never-ending case which has been sparking buzz for so long now continued to draw a lot of attention in the music world.

All of Drake and Kendrick’s fans and industry insiders are now talking about where the thin line is.

