Mark Consuelos transitions into new career after live show with Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa announces husband Mark Consuelos changing directions in new move

Mark Consuelos, who has built a significant television presence with live show, Live With Kelly and Mark, alongside his wife Kelly Ripa, is ready to make a big change.

The 54-year-old actor and host announced that he is gearing up for his Broadway debut this March.

Mark will appear in the play, Fallen Angels, alongside Rose Byrne, Kelli O’Hara, and more.

Kelly and Mark shared the exciting news in the January 21 episode of their show, and the Hope & Faith star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband’s new milestone.

Alongside the clip from their show, Kelly wrote, "@instasuelos is going to Broadway! Mark will be starting in #FallenAngels at @roundaboutnyc!"

While Mark is no stranger to acting, having Riverdale, Scream 7, and more in his acting credits, this is his first theatre experience.

Speaking of his feelings ahead of the big debut, Mark said in the clip, "As soon as I saw [the announcement] backstage, it became official in my mind. I started sweating—oh my gosh! No, listen—I've been wanting to do this for so long, and I love getting on stage. It's been years since I've had a chance to do it because of travel and not living here in New York City. So, I'm anchored here now ... I'm trapped! So I thought it would be a good idea."