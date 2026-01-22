Travis Scott dishes on how fatherhood transformed him

Travis Scott is telling fans do’s and don’ts around kids.

The SICKO MODE rapper, 34, during an interview with Rolling Stone laid bare his fatherly advices and how fatherhood has completely changed him.

“You can’t crash out. You can’t do a lot of crazy s--- like you would,” he told the outlet.

Scott shares two kids, daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with ex Kylie Jenner.

The Goosebumps rapper highlights his kid's nature and what they commonly do when they get new ideas. He also shared a heartwarming memory of his son's imagination lighting up.

“My kids are just like me when it comes to trying to get off ideas,” he explained.

“My son’s 3 now, about to be 4” he continued. “I took him to the Disney Imagineering spot, and his mind was just going off when he seen the robots and all the new tech and how it’s built.”

Moreover, given today’s AI situation, Scott wanted to be extra cautious with his kids being exposed to what kind of information and how much. For his kids, he desired them to understand the basics first before indulging in anything serious.

“My kids don’t have AI,” he told the outlet. “Having AI right now will compress their ability for their brain to maximize.”

“So they got to learn the physical and the actual way of learning so then they know how to actually use AI to their best ability, because if it’s doing everything for you, how do you even know what’s right or wrong?,” he added.

For the unversed, Scott and Jenner called it off in late 2022. Jenner is currently making headlines with Timothee Chalamet.