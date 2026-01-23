Harry Styles world tour promises unforgettable star packed nights

Harry Styles is hitting the road in 2026 with a huge world tour and a star-studded lineup.



The former One Direction singer is all set to perform 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and bring chart-topping performers.

All of his fans in Amsterdam will see Robyn on stage with him, London will host Shania Twain, Sao Paulo will feature Fcukers.

However, Mexico City will welcome Jorja Smith, New York City will get Jamie XX, Melbourne will see Foushee and last but not the least Sydney will have Skye Newman joining the shows.

Shania shared her excitement on her Instagram account, saying that she has great memories of performing in UK over the years.

She then added that playing Wembley Stadium with Harry Styles is a huge bucket list moment for her at 60.

Moreover, the tour which is called Together, Together, will run from May until December.

Along with the live shows, Harry will be also giving his fans new music to look forward to as hus 12-track album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will be released on 6 March.

The singer and songwriter’s next single, Aperture, dropped on 22 January at midnight.

With big cities, famous guests and new music, Harry Styles 2026 tour promised to bring more excitement for fans than ever before.