‘Bridgerton’ season 4: Why Yerin Ha feels ‘loopy’ after cast in series?

Yerin Ha is revealing all the secrets and feeling when she was pulled in Bridgerton season 4.

The Survivors actress, 28, will be portraying the love interest Sophie Baek for Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, in season 4 of the Shondaland and Netflix hit series.

Ha, who has been featured on InStyle cover, recounted the fast-paced audition process and her doubts along the way. “I thought my British accent was terrible,” she said of the audition tape she recorded and submitted within 24 hours of receiving it.

Her nerves didn’t fade during the chemistry read, which took place over Zoom while she was in Korea. Logging on at 11 p.m., Ha admitted she was “loopy.”

Thompson, however, remembered it differently. “I just remember feeling, despite the artifice of an audition, the Zoom delay, and shaky internet connection, that we were actually talking to each other,” he said.

The Australian actress said she skipped small talk during the read. “I just assumed that [Thompson] probably had a day full of auditions, and he must be tired. So I didn’t want to waste his time.”

After being cast, Ha read An Offer from a Gentleman, the Julia Quinn novel centered on Benedict’s romance, in one sitting. That’s when reality hit. “My first thought was, ‘Oh no, the intimacy scenes,’ ” she said.

Ha also spoke candidly about body image struggles. “Being a woman in this industry, it’s a massive thing,” she said, adding she’s still working through years of shame. Still, she credits Bridgerton with teaching her “a lot about self-love and self-acceptance.”

Bridgerton season 4 will premieres in two parts on the streaming giant: January 29 and February 26.