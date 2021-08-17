 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Prince Harry encourages military veterans after Kabul's fall to Taliban

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Prince Harry, who made two frontline tours to Afghanistan in past, has encouraged military veterans to support each other after Taliban took control of Kabul. 

Queen's grandson Harry spent 10 years in the Army, including two frontline tours to Afghanistan, and is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports veterans' recovery through sports competitions.

The Duke of Sussex has encouraged military veterans to "offer support for one another" amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

In a statement issued with the organisation's chair Lord Allen of Kensington CBE and chief executive Dominic Reid OBE, Harry said: "What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community.

"Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network - and the wider military community - to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

The Invictus Games have been postponed for two years running due to the pandemic. The next competition is scheduled in The Hague, the Netherlands, next year.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royal last year in March and moved to US  for a financially  independent life.

