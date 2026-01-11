Jay-Z makes rare appearance after Beyoncé’s billionaire status

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, made a rare public appearance just weeks after his wife Beyonce joined an elite group of billionaires.

On Friday, January 9, the 56-year-old American rapper and businessman was quickly swarmed by his fans as he exited his Roc Nation offices.

After wrapping a day of work, the Empire State Of Mind rapper stopped for a while and signed autographs for the admirers, waiting outside of his building in New York City.

For his regular work day at the office, the Young Forever musician sported a gray suit and matching sweater paired with a black beanie and sunglasses.

The 25-time Grammy Award winner’s solo outing came after the power couple made a joint appearance at the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2025.

The following month Jay-Z’s wife of 17 years was officially declared a billionaire in late December 2025.

The 44-year-old songstress was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine around late last month, joining the likes of musician billionaires, including her husband, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Beyonce unlocked the new achievement on the heels of massive success of her Cowboy Carter album and record-breaking 2025 tour, along with her diverse business ventures like Parkwood Entertainment and Cécred.