Lukas Gage teases Emily Bader’s future after 'People We Meet on Vacation'

Lukas Gage is sharing high praise for his People We Meet on Vacation co-star Emily Bader as the new Netflix movie arrives for fans.

The 30-year-old actor stars alongside Bader in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestselling novel.

Speaking to People magazine at the movie’s premiere earlier this week, Gage said he believes Bader is on the verge of major stardom.

“I knew that Brett Haley was directing, who I’m such a fan of, and then Emily Bader, who is the biggest star in the world — the world doesn’t know it yet, [but] after this movie, she’s going to be,” Gage said.

“She and Tom [Blyth] are so incredible.”

Gage also opened up about the pressure and excitement of joining a project that already has a devoted fan base thanks to the popular book.

“It’s so crazy to be on something with such a huge fan base and you want to give it justice and you want to make sure that your portrayal of this character is what people envision in their head when they read the book,” he said.

People We Meet on Vacation has been eagerly awaited by fans of Henry’s novel, which follows a longtime friendship that evolves into something more over years of shared trips.

The Netflix film is now available to stream, with audiences eager to see how the beloved story translates to the screen — and whether Gage’s prediction about Bader’s breakout moment comes true.