Sebastian Stan's casting as Harvey Dent in 'Batman II' sparks debate

'The Batman Part II' is reportedly going to star Scarlett Johansson as well

Marvel actor Sebastian Stan will now be creating a separate DC fanbase as he has reportedly been cast to play Harvey Dent.

A verified popular account Discussing Film on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the news as they wrote, “Sebastian Stan is playing Harvey Dent in The Batman: Part 2.”

Previously, the character has been played by numerous actors namely Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, Misha Collins and Harry Lawtey.

Ever since, the reports surfaced about Stan taking up the titular role, there has been a debate on the internet with some saying that he is going to play it pretty well.

Meanwhile, there are some critics who believe that Sebastian will "flop the role".

Those who are excited to see the Thunderbolts actor playing Dent reacted to the news by saying, “Throwing EVERYTHING on the grill tonight to celebrate.

Another wrote, “Matt Reeves masterpiece on the way.”

Other comments include, “He’s got the eyes for it and we already know he can communicate intensity with only half a face”, and “Watch Matt Reeves use him better in one movie than the MCU has in 15 years.”

On the other hand, some internet users criticized the casting as they wrote, “I'm not sure how I feel about this. Kinda wish they brought someone else on for the role, considering he’s the winter soldier.”

Another commented, “He’d flop that role.”

One of them recalled the portrayal of Aaron in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

“Aaron Eckhart you will always be our Harvey Dent”, wrote one critic.

The Batman: Part II will reportedly star Scarlett Johansson in key role. Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan will supposedly play Joker.

Robert Pattinson led action sci-fi is set to release on October 1, 2027.