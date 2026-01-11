Ashley Tisdale slammed on national TV amid ‘toxic’ mom group drama

Ashley Tisdale was called out by the all-women panel of hosts during this weekend’s The View episode, following her viral claims about leaving a “toxic” mom group.

While discussing the former Disney alum’s essay published by The Cut, co-host Joy Behar wondered, “Would you announce that you were leaving like that? Or just stop talking?”

Sara Haines responded to the question by admitting that the High School Musical actress’ public revelation was “the most high school part of this.”

“Like, I would never write to a group and say, like, ‘Shame on all of you.’ You just drop out, you just go,” she added.

Presenting a different perspective, Alyssa Farah Griffin acknowledged that “toxic mom culture is a thing.”

However, Ana Navarro questioned whether it was necessary to “have to go through all these steps,” referring to Ashley’s op-ed.

“Why can’t you just leave the conversation, and get it out of your head and out of your life?” she continued.

Behar rejoined the conversation to declare the recent drama as derogatory towards women, expressing disappointment while citing terms like “toxic moms” and “mean girls.”

“It’s all very anti-female,” she said.

For the unversed, Ashley previously sparked widespread debate after writing an essay titled “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group”.

Though she maintained the anonymity of the group in her piece, it sparked responses from Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma and Meghan Trainor.

Later, Ashley’s representative jumped in to shut the rampant rumours and clear the air, saying, "there’s zero truth to what online ‘detectives’ think they’ve cracked."