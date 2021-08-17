 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
AFP

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy takes top spot at US box office

By
AFP

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Ryan Reynolds Free Guy takes top spot at US box office

LOS ANGELES: The video game action-comedy "Free Guy" topped the North American box office in its opening weekend, taking in $28.4 million, figures from trade firm Exhibitor Relations showed Monday.

The film, which lightheartedly explores the boundary between the virtual and the real, features an anti-hero played by Ryan Reynolds, a man who realizes he is a character in a video game and seeks to take control of his destiny.

"This is a very good opening under difficult conditions. The Delta variant is taking a toll," David A. Gross, who runs consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told AFP, referring to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The horror feature "Don't Breathe 2," about a game of mass murder perpetuated by a blind veteran, came in second place with $10.6 million in its first weekend.

In third place was Disney's family adventure film "Jungle Cruise," based on a theme park ride, with $9.1 million for the Friday-Sunday period.

Right behind it, the biopic about soul queen Aretha Franklin, "Respect" came in fourth with $8.8 million, and rounding out the top five was the supervillain movie "The Suicide Squad," which amassed $7.5 million.

Here are the rest of the top 10:

"Old" ($2.4 million)

"Black Widow" ($1.9 million)

"Stillwater" ($1.3 million)

"The Green Knight" ($1.2 million)

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" ($1.1 million)

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seemingly 'back on'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seemingly 'back on'
Piers Morgan shortlisted for National Television Award

Piers Morgan shortlisted for National Television Award
Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps of Hailey and family as he teases new music

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps of Hailey and family as he teases new music

Jennifer Lopez buys jewellery for Ben Affleck's two daughters

Jennifer Lopez buys jewellery for Ben Affleck's two daughters
Billie Eilish doing superb on RS200 chart

Billie Eilish doing superb on RS200 chart
Prince Harry encourages military veterans after Kabul's fall to Taliban

Prince Harry encourages military veterans after Kabul's fall to Taliban
Kim Kardashian shares her 'first photo shoot ever'

Kim Kardashian shares her 'first photo shoot ever'
Princess Beatrice’s pals reveal ‘challenges’ as a step-mom to Edoardo’s kids

Princess Beatrice’s pals reveal ‘challenges’ as a step-mom to Edoardo’s kids
Lili Wayne addresses past suicide attempt: I’m still here for a reason’

Lili Wayne addresses past suicide attempt: I’m still here for a reason’
Kristen Bell explains the need for mental health mantras in parenting tactics

Kristen Bell explains the need for mental health mantras in parenting tactics
Adele kicks of ‘dream home’ construction: source

Adele kicks of ‘dream home’ construction: source
Jason Momoa reveals TV rules he has for his kids

Jason Momoa reveals TV rules he has for his kids

Latest

view all