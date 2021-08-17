Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson put daughter first while co-parenting

The on-again, off-again couple have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship after split

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have always put the interests of their daughter True first.



According to an insider, the on-again, off-again couple have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship.

“They have a healthy co-parenting relationship—and they will be seen together with True,” a source told Page Six.

“Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter," the insider added.

Also the couple is not longer together, it’s important to Khloé that “True has a relationship with Tristan and that she sees her parents getting along.”

“The truth isn’t very newsworthy or exciting, but that is the truth,” the insider revealed.

Tristan and Khloé parted ways in July after fresh allegations of cheating surfaced against him.