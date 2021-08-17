 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Hema Malini recalls 'peaceful' shooting in Afghanistan: 'There was no problem'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Hema Malini recalls peaceful shooting in Afghanistan: There was no problem

Veteran Indian actor Hema Malini is touching on her 'peaceful' visit to Afghanistan back in 1975.

The star, who at that time was rolling for Dharmatma with Feroz Khan, reveals that her experience with the beautiful city of Kabul was sans chaos and fear.

"The Kabul I knew was so beautiful and my experience there was very nice," she told a leading daily. "We had landed at Kabul Airport, which was at the time as small as the Mumbai airport, and we stayed at a hotel nearby. But eventually, we travelled to locations like Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir for our shooting and while returning back we would see these men with these long kurtas and beards, who looked like Talibanis. At that time Russians were also a force in the Afghanistan," Hema recalled.

Hema shot one of the most iconic songs of her career, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho, in the country.

“There was no problem at that time, it was peaceful and Feroz Khan had managed the whole trip and it was a very well organised shooting. My father had accompanied us to the shoot and when we were passing through Khyber Pass...We were all hungry so we stopped at a dhaba," Hema shed light on her shenanigans.

"Because we were vegetarians, we bought rotis and ate them with onions. Again, I remember seeing similar looking men. They looked very scary but, I think most of them were those kabuliwallahs," she revealed.

Considering the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, the actor expressed her pain for the civilians and touched on her 'fears' for the future of the country.

More From Showbiz:

Anoushey Ashraf stands tall in support of Afghanistan:'They’re humans with dreams'

Anoushey Ashraf stands tall in support of Afghanistan:'They’re humans with dreams'
Usman Mukhtar has a genuine question about his sweater, see if you know the answer!

Usman Mukhtar has a genuine question about his sweater, see if you know the answer!
Video: Bilal Maqsood gets roasted over ‘illegal’ Carrom move

Video: Bilal Maqsood gets roasted over ‘illegal’ Carrom move
Veteran singer Jagjit Kaur passes away at 93

Veteran singer Jagjit Kaur passes away at 93
Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ celebrates 23rd birthday

Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ celebrates 23rd birthday
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 24th death anniversary

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 24th death anniversary
Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz
Katrina Kaif marks 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release

Katrina Kaif marks 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release
Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note to wish Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note to wish Saif Ali Khan
Atif Aslam says he sang 'Gerua' for Shah Rukh Khan: 'His team didn't put us through'

Atif Aslam says he sang 'Gerua' for Shah Rukh Khan: 'His team didn't put us through'
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's 'surrogacy' discussion before Jeh

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's 'surrogacy' discussion before Jeh
Ushna Shah expresses solidarity with minorities on Independence Day

Ushna Shah expresses solidarity with minorities on Independence Day

Latest

view all