Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Usman Mukhtar has a genuine question about his sweater, see if you know the answer!

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Actor Usman Mukhtar has a hilarious question for his fans in his latest Instagram update.

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star, who is often seen donning turtle necks in the TV show, is asking his fans the Urdu translation of his outfit and they're are as perplexed as he is!

"How would you translate turtle-neck sweater into Urdu?" he quipped in the caption of his photo.

The actor's celebrity friends and fans, who did not refrain from throwing in their translations for the clothing item, continued in the comments.

"Kachwe ki gardan wali shirt...,wrote one fan while another quipped, "Kachhua Gardan." One Instagram user also commented, "We don't call it turtle-neck shirt we call it Highneck here," with laughing face emoticons.

