 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by loss of life in Haiti earthquake

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by loss of life in Haiti earthquake

Queen Elizabeth on Monday said she is  deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake in Haiti. 

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives, loved ones and homes, as well as the emergency services working in the recovery effort,"the British monarch said in a statement.

Hundreds of  people died and hundreds others were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said.

That made the temblor which was felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica potentially more severe than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands on the island. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott gets club's VIP section cleared for performance

Travis Scott gets club's VIP section cleared for performance

'US prosecutors losing hope of ever interviewing Prince Andrew'

'US prosecutors losing hope of ever interviewing Prince Andrew'

Melissa McCarthy who appeared in Meghan Markle's video talks about her TV series

Melissa McCarthy who appeared in Meghan Markle's video talks about her TV series
Selma Blair gets raw in documentary about debilitating experience with MS

Selma Blair gets raw in documentary about debilitating experience with MS
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia celebrate 13th wedding anniversary: 'married the love of my life'

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia celebrate 13th wedding anniversary: 'married the love of my life'
Lady Gaga's dogwalker needs donation for 'healing' road trip

Lady Gaga's dogwalker needs donation for 'healing' road trip
Scarlett Johansson signs new movie amid Disney scandal

Scarlett Johansson signs new movie amid Disney scandal
Jada Pinkett Smith covers her arm in ink: 'I’m starting to build my sleeve'

Jada Pinkett Smith covers her arm in ink: 'I’m starting to build my sleeve'
Queen to continue holiday in Balmoral despite staff member contracting Covid-19

Queen to continue holiday in Balmoral despite staff member contracting Covid-19

Prince Harry reacts to satire show 'The Prince' poking fun at royal family

Prince Harry reacts to satire show 'The Prince' poking fun at royal family

Jennifer Lopez showers Ben Affleck's daughters with precious presents

Jennifer Lopez showers Ben Affleck's daughters with precious presents

Madonna, Warner Music strike deal to re-issue her entire catalogue

Madonna, Warner Music strike deal to re-issue her entire catalogue

Latest

view all