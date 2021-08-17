Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by loss of life in Haiti earthquake

Queen Elizabeth on Monday said she is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake in Haiti.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives, loved ones and homes, as well as the emergency services working in the recovery effort,"the British monarch said in a statement.



Hundreds of people died and hundreds others were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said.

That made the temblor which was felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica potentially more severe than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands on the island.