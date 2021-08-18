 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham tasked to find new beau for Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Victoria Beckham tasked to find new beau for Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West

Victoria Beckham is reportedly 'playing matchmaker' to Kim Kardashian as she is keen to start dating again after split from Kanye West.

The 40-year-old Reality TV star's divorce from the rapper is yet to be finalised, but Kim is reportedly keen to start dating again and has enlisted the help of Victoria Beckham to find a new man match for her.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star, who shares four children with West, is said to still feel "raw" following the breakdown of her marriage but is preparing to reenter the dating game with the help of the former Spice Girl member.

A media outlet, citing an insider, claimed that the two celebrities have become close since KUWTK beauty attended the 47th birthday party of David Beckham's fashion designer wife in Miami.

Kim Kardashian is said to believe that Victoria Beckham is the perfect person to help her move on from 44-year-old Kanye West.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on Afghanistan crisis

Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on Afghanistan crisis
We all bleed the same: Saweetie addresses homophobia

We all bleed the same: Saweetie addresses homophobia
Ireland Baldwin clears the air about getting Kendall Jenner tattoo

Ireland Baldwin clears the air about getting Kendall Jenner tattoo
Selena Gomez sends fans gushing in adorable video with little sister Gracie

Selena Gomez sends fans gushing in adorable video with little sister Gracie
Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by loss of life in Haiti earthquake

Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by loss of life in Haiti earthquake

Travis Scott gets club's VIP section cleared for performance

Travis Scott gets club's VIP section cleared for performance

'US prosecutors losing hope of ever interviewing Prince Andrew'

'US prosecutors losing hope of ever interviewing Prince Andrew'

Melissa McCarthy who appeared in Meghan Markle's video talks about her TV series

Melissa McCarthy who appeared in Meghan Markle's video talks about her TV series
Selma Blair gets raw in documentary about debilitating experience with MS

Selma Blair gets raw in documentary about debilitating experience with MS
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia celebrate 13th wedding anniversary: 'married the love of my life'

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia celebrate 13th wedding anniversary: 'married the love of my life'
Lady Gaga's dogwalker needs donation for 'healing' road trip

Lady Gaga's dogwalker needs donation for 'healing' road trip
Japan’s ‘father of Sudoku’ Maki Kaji dies of cancer

Japan’s ‘father of Sudoku’ Maki Kaji dies of cancer

Latest

view all